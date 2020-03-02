Microsoft met un terme à trois de ses parcours de certifications les plus populaires (MCSA, MCSD et MCSE) après juin 2020 Pour se consacrer à de nouveaux autour d'Azure, de l'IA et de Dynamics 365 0PARTAGES 3 0 Microsoft met un terme à trois de ses parcours de certifications professionnelles les plus populaires. D’après un récent billet de blog de la firme de Redmond, les offres Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) et Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) vont disparaître…



Tout est parti de l’édition 2018 de la conférence Ignite au cours de laquelle Microsoft a passé l’annonce de son intention de se focaliser sur une nouvelle offre axée sur des rôles pertinents pour l’actuel milieu professionnel de l’informatique. Elle avait dans le même temps procédé à la publication d’une liste de 6 nouvelles offres de certifications : Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Developer Associate, Azure Solutions Architect, DevOps Engineer, Microsoft 365 Modern Desktop Administrator et Enterprise Administrator. Depuis, la firme de Redmond dit s’être constitué un portfolio de 34 nouvelles certifications architecturées autour d’Azure, de l’intelligence artificielle et de Dynamics 365.





Donc, à partir du 30 juin 2020, tous les examens et certifications pour la MCSA, la MCSD et la MCSE ne seront plus disponibles.



Dans les chiffres, ça fait un total de 15 certifications appelées à disparaître : MCSA: BI Reporting, MCSA: Dynamics 365 for Operations, MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Development, MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Admin, MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Dev, MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014, MCSA: Universal Windows Platform, MCSA: Web Applications, MCSA: Windows Server 2012, MCSA: Windows Server 2016, MCSD: App Builder, MCSE: Business Applications, MCSE: Core Infrastructure, MCSE: Data Management & Analytics, MCSE: Productivity.



La liste y relative d’examens est encore plus fournie : 70-333: Deploying Enterprise Voice with Skype for Business 2015, 70-334: Core Solutions for Microsoft Skype for Business 2015, 70-339: Managing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016, 70-345: Designing and Deploying Microsoft Exchange Server 2016, 70-457: Developing Mobile Apps, 70-410: Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012, 70-411: Administering Windows Server 2012, 70-412: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services, 70-413: Designing and Implementing a Server Infrastructure, 70-414: Implementing an Advanced Server Infrastructure, 70-417: Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012, 70-461: Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014, 70-462: Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases, 70-463: Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014, 70-464: Developing Microsoft SQL Server 2012/2014 Databases, 70-465: Designing Database Solutions for Microsoft SQL Server, 70-466: Implementing Data Models and Reports with Microsoft SQL Server, 70-467: Designing Business Intelligence Solutions with Microsoft SQL Server, 70-480: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3, 70-483: Programming in C#, 70-486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications, 70-487: Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services, 70-537: Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack, 70-705: Designing and Providing Microsoft Licensing Solutions to Large Organizations, 70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016, 70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016, 70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016, 70-743: Upgrading Your skills to MCSA: Windows Server 2016, 70-744: Securing Windows Server 2016, 70-745: Implementing a Software-Defined Datacenter, 70-761: Querying Data with Transact-SQL, 70-762: Developing SQL Databases, 70-764: Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure, 70-765: Provisioning SQL Databases, 70-767: Implementing a Data Warehouse using SQL, 70-768: Developing SQL Data Models, 70-777: Implementing Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Solutions, 70-778: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Power BI, 70-779: Analyzing and Visualizing Data with Microsoft Excel, MB2-716: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customization and Configuration, MB6-894: Development, Extensions and Deployment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, MB6-897: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Retail, MB6-898: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources.



Microsoft conseille à ceux qui sont déjà en train de travailler pour passer ces certifications de s'efforcer de passer les examens requis avant cette date, car ces certifications ne seront plus accordées après cette date. Ceux qui possèdent déjà des certifications MCSA, MCSD ou MCSE pourront y faire référence pendant deux ans au maximum après la date limite.



La nouvelle donne a un impact sur la délivrance de certifications liées à Windows Server et à SQL Server. En fait, Microsoft ne prévoit pas non plus de proposer des certifications Windows Server 2019 ou SQL Server 2019. « Les contenus Windows Server 2019 et SQL Server 2019 seront inclus dans les certifications basées sur les rôles, selon les besoins, pour certains postes dans les domaines des applications et infrastructures Azure et des solutions de données et d'intelligence artificielle », précise la firme de Redmond.



Et vous ?



Que pensez-vous des certifications en informatique en général ? Sont-elles pertinentes ?

Quelle est votre expérience personnelle avec ces certifications (MCSA, MCSD, MCSD) ? Quel a été leur impact dans votre parcours professionnel ?

Quel avantage y a-t-il à obtenir une certification MCSA, MCSD ou MCSE dans le contexte actuel ?

Que pensez-vous de la nouvelle offre de certifications chez Microsoft ? Laquelle manque à la liste selon vous ?



